Police seeking help locating driver who killed grandchild in hit-and-run

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Jeffersonville Police Department is seeking help locating a woman responsible for the death of her grandchild in a hit-and-run.

On Friday, Jeffersonville police were sent to Motel 6 in the 2000 block of Hospitality Way on a report of a hit-and-run involving a toddler.

When investigators reviewed security camera footage, they saw a driver run over a small child and then leave the scene.

The driver, identified as Lisa Tesch, 51, was said to be the child’s grandmother.

Tesch was last seen driving a white Chevrolet Trailblazer with Kentucky license plate number A9Z280. Tesch is considered to be armed, dangerous, and a safety risk due to her evasion of police since the incident.

If anyone has information on the incident, they are asked to call the Jeffersonville Police Department Detectives Division at 812-285-6535 or the anonymous tips line at 812-218-8477.