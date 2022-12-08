Crime Watch 8

Richard Allen asks for public funding for defense investigations, expert witnesses

Richard Allen (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Correction)
by: Kyla Russell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard Allen, the man charged with the double murders of Delphi teens Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German, is asking the court to approve public funding for his defense to pay for expert witnesses and the defense investigation.

Allen is asking Judge Frances Gull, a special judge assigned to the case from Allen County, to hold a private hearing on his request, closed to the public and prosecution.

Allen says a public hearing on his request would require his defense team to reveal to the public their theory of his defense, forcing him and his attorneys to limit the information to the public.

Allen says its unclear exactly how much his defense investigation will cost at this point.

