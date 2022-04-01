Crime Watch 8

Serial rapist sentenced to 650 years for crimes in 1980s

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A man who repeatedly broke into homes and raped women in the 1980s has finally been sentenced.

Steven Ray Hessler of Greensburg received a prison sentence of 650 years in the case.

Hessler, 59, terrorized women in Shelby County in the 1980s, sexually assaulting ten victims between 1982 and 1985.

Investigators said Hessler, masked and armed, would break into houses in the middle of the night and would rape, bind and sexually torture his victims.

Hessler managed to elude authorities by wiping down the crime scene and stealing items he had touched.

In the late 1980s, he was convicted of rape in another county, receiving a 20-year sentence.

He was released from prison just two months before inmates were required to submit DNA samples.

However, DNA was recovered from case in Shelby County. The sample was sent to Parabon Nanolabs, the lab that identified the Golden State Killer. A sample from Hessler recovered from a licked envelope matched the DNA left at the scene.

Greensburg was finally arrested in 2020.

He was convicted on March 3.

“Steven Ray Hessler is one of the most evil, dangerous, sadistic predators that I’ve had the pleasure of prosecuting in my 30+ year career. He derived great pleasure from his unnecessarily brutal methods of terrorizing and sexually torturing his victims. I promised the victims early-on that my goal would be that he go to prison the rest of his life, and all involved are very happy that we have achieved that goal,” Shelby County Prosecutor Brad Landwerlen said in a statement.

