Crime Watch 8

Serial rapist from 1980s convicted in Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A serial rapist in Shelby County is finally facing justice, decades after he committed the crimes.

Steven Hessler has been convicted on multiple counts of rape, unlawful deviate conduct, and burglary.

From 1982 to 1985, Hessler broke into people’s home during the night, stole property and sexually assaulted female residents.

DNA was left behind, but these crimes were committed before d-n-a was used for investigations.

However, in 20-20, investigators obtained s search warrant for Hessler’s home.

That’s where they discovered the stolen property and evidence from two other victims.

A sentencing is scheduled for April 1.

Hessler faces up to 50 years for each offense.