Sheriff: Indiana child porn suspect may have chatted with kids online

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A Wayne County man has been arrested on child pornography charges, and the sheriff’s office fears he may have more victims in the community.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says Dakota Moster, 27, may have been using online accounts to talk with children.

Moster was arrested Friday after an investigation began with a tip to the Cambridge City Police Department.

The tipster claimed to have communicated with a man who admitted to having child pornography.

Police were called to a meeting between the tipster and Moster.

Officers found what they described as “sexually explicit photographs and videos of what appeared to be obviously young children.”

Moster faces felony charges of possession and dissemination of child pornography.

He was released from the Wayne County Jail on Sunday.

Investigators believe Moster may have used online accounts to talk to other people, including chats with children.

Anyone whose child was contacted by Moster, or may have been victimized by him, is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 765-973-9355, Option 2, and ask for the detective division.