Sheriff: Jail commander on leave after her arrest

BUTLERVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The commander of the Jennings County jail was put on unpaid administrative leave after her arrest, the sheriff’s office says.

Natasha Goins was put on leave pending termination upon her release from jail, the sheriff’s office says.

A Saturday Facebook post from the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on patrol saw Goins’ passenger van cross the centerline on U.S. 50 in the unincorporated community of Butlerville. That’s about an 80-minute drive southeast of downtown Indianapolis.

The post did not say when the incident happened, or what preliminary charges Goins may face.

Online court records on Sunday night did not show any formal charges against Goins in Jennings County.

The deputy stopped the van after it nearly collided head-on with his patrol vehicle, the post says.

“The Deputy observed signs of alcohol impairment and immediately notified the Indiana State Police, who then took over the investigation,” the post said.

Goins was booked into the Ripley County jail, the post says, but its jail does not have online records publicly available.

The Utah-based National Institute for Jail Operations touted Goins’ work during its Women’s History Month posts in March on Facebook. That post says Goins has been in corrections for five years. She’d been promoted to jail commander in August.