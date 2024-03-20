Teen driver shot at multiple times in I-465 road rage incident

Multiple bullet holes are seen in the windshield of a vehicle involved in a road rage incident on I-465 on the morning of March 20, 2024. Thankfully, the teen driver was uninjured. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine on Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 17-year-old girl was shot at on the highway after honking her horn at another vehicle.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine confirmed the incident to News 8.

He said in a post on Facebook that the girl was driving on Interstate 465 when a car cut her off. She honked her horn at the other car, and then someone in the other vehicle fired several shots at her.

Perrine says multiple bullets entered her car, including one that went right through the driver’s seat.

Fortunately, the girl was uninjured.

“If you see road rage, call 911 immediately, even if you are not involved,” Perrine warned in the Facebook post.

Perrine did not give any information on suspects or suspect vehicles, or when the incident happened.

The Indiana State Police says there have been 15 road rage incidents in 2024 so far. The total number for 2023 was 56.