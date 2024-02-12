‘The man I killed was Satan’: Court docs shed light on fatal Johnson County shooting

Alicia Haupt, 33. Haupt was arrested after shooting and killing a man on Feb. 5, 2024. Haupt told investigators that she killed the man because she believed he was "Satan," and she had to protect herself. (Provided Photo/Johnson County jail)

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Court documents say the suspect in a fatal Johnson County shooting last Monday told police that the man she killed was Satan and by killing him, she saved them all.

The man who died was identified as 35-year-old Jacob Harville, of Franklin.

Harville was shot around 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 5 at a home in the 3000 block of North County Road 625 East outside of Franklin. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but died Wednesday.

Court documents obtained by News 8 say that Johnson County dispatch received a 911 call shortly after the incident from Harville’s mother, saying that a woman named Alicia Haupt shot her son in the head.

Harville’s mother also told dispatch that leading up to the shooting, Alicia “came in (to the house), said that Jacob is the devil, and shot him in the head.” She also told police that Haupt pointed the gun at her, as well, and added she may have stolen Jacob’s blue GMC Sierra.

Deputies later found Haupt walking away from Harville’s truck, which was parked on Whiteland Road, three-quarters of a mile away from the scene. She was then detained by officers.

Court documents say that when deputies asked her if anyone was in the truck, Haupt, “unprompted, stated that ‘it’s not my truck, it’s the man who I shot in the face’s truck.’”

The affidavit says that Haupt first told officers that they needed to believe that “she created this earth” and asked that they call her “Jesus instead of Alicia.” She then told detectives that she had to kill Harville because he was “Satan” and “she had to kill him before he killed us all.”

During an interview with detectives, Haupt continued to relay the events of the day leading up to the shooting, despite “(not knowing) what else (they) wanted her to say because (they) knew what happened.”

Haupt said that Harville was her best friend’s husband, and she’d been living at their home for an unspecified amount of time. She also stated that Harville gave her “bad vibes” and “described (him) as the literal walking breathing Satan.” She claimed that as “the protector,” she had to kill him, court papers say.

She told officers that earlier in the morning, after smoking a few cigarettes, she had a feeling “that something was going to happen.” After this, she approached Harville “and told him she was God.” Harville ignored her statement, which Haupt told police confirmed for her that he was the devil.

After that encounter, Haupt said she went to get her gun, then shot Harville in the head in order to protect herself, his wife, and his mother.

She then told police she stole his truck, but eventually stopped it on the side of the road. Haupt said she then “used her God powers to lead deputies to her” because she needed help.

Court documents say Haupt showed no remorse over his killing. “Jacob is a demon and his whole family is,” Haupt said.

Haupt was being held at the Johnson County jail without bond. She was facing charges of murder and pointing a firearm. A court date has not been set.

