Two Indianapolis officers injured after man intentionally crashes into their police cars

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested early Saturday morning after officers say he intentionally crashed his car into two police vehicles.

Two officers were injured as a result.

Sometime after 1 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection of North Shadeland Avenue and East 75th Street on a report of a disturbance at a bar where a man was waving a gun.

They didn’t specify if the man waved the gun toward officers or at bystanders.

Sometime after investigators arrived, the man ran to his car and rammed an unmarked police vehicle before moving his vehicle and crashing into a state police vehicle.

One officer sustained two broken ribs in the incident. He was taken to a nearby hospital and was last said to be stable. The other officer was treated at the scene for a knee injury.

Police say the man already had several warrants out for his arrest. They did not specify what the previous warrants were for.