Two men facing federal charges in rash of armed robberies

by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indianapolis men are facing federal charges for a rash of armed robberies in 2022.

RELATED: IMPD: 2 arrested for robberies at GameStop, AutoZone, Disc Replay stores

Donta Allen, 46, and Lance McGee, 32, are facing 23 charges in connection to 11 armed robberies at Indianapolis businesses. The robberies happened over 15 days between March 2022 and April 2022. Prosecutors say Allen wore a ski mask, pointed a gun at the cashiers, and demanded money.

Investigators say McGee drove the getaway car.

