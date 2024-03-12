‘UnPHILtered’: Wife shares emotions after man shot her husband, a police officer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An emotionally charged moment happened in the courtroom during Monday’s sentencing for Mylik Hill.

Hill will spend 87 years behind bars.

Hill shot Officer Tommy Mangan in the neck during the late-night hours of Feb. 27, 2022, near an alley on Woodlawn Avenue in the Fountain Square area. Hill was later apprehended with cooperation from residents in a backyard in the 900 block of Dawson Street.

At Monday’s sentencing of Hill, Mangan’s wife, Emory Mangan, took the stand with a direct, emotional message to the judge.

