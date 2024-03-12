Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

‘UnPHILtered’: Wife shares emotions after man shot her husband, a police officer

UnPHILtered: Wife shares emotions after man shot her husband, a police officer

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An emotionally charged moment happened in the courtroom during Monday’s sentencing for Mylik Hill.

Hill will spend 87 years behind bars.

Hill shot Officer Tommy Mangan in the neck during the late-night hours of Feb. 27, 2022, near an alley on Woodlawn Avenue in the Fountain Square area. Hill was later apprehended with cooperation from residents in a backyard in the 900 block of Dawson Street.

At Monday’s sentencing of Hill, Mangan’s wife, Emory Mangan, took the stand with a direct, emotional message to the judge.

News 8 shared her words on the stand on Monday night’s “UnPHILtered” segment from anchor Phil Sanchez.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indianapolis leaders participate in social...
News /
Traffic delays could be issue...
Solar Eclipse /
Man sentenced to 57 years...
News /
Purdue’s Edey tacks on another...
College Basketball /
Health Spotlight: the rare skin...
Health Spotlight /
What Josef Newgarden is taking...
Motorsports /
2 IU seniors make big...
College Basketball /
All fans ejected from high...
National News /