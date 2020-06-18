Vehicle with body inside pulled from subdivision pond in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A vehicle covered in algae and containing a body was pulled Wednesday afternoon from a pond on the north side of Kokomo, police said.

People fishing at the pond called 911 shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday after seeing what they believed was an algae-covered vehicle at the bottom of a pond near Webster Street and Howard County Road 300 North. That’s in the Abby Place subdivision.

A dive team helped pull the vehicle from the pond about 4:30 p.m.

A news release from the Howard County Sheriff’s Office said, “Due to the sensitive nature of this call and to respect the families involved who have yet to be notified, no vehicle descriptions and/or person descriptions will be provided until a positive identification has been made.”

Anyone with information was asked to call Deputy Joe Underwood at 765-614-3477.