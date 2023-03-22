Video shows shooting critically injuring Sullivan Hardware employee

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is behind bars for a shooting that sent a bullet inside a well-known hardware store, where it hit an employee.

Pat Sullivan, the owner of Sullivan Hardware & Garden at 6955 N. Keystone Ave., says the bullet went right through his business and nearly killed the employee.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested 27-year-old Marqueses Tipton for his alleged role in a Monday afternoon shooting.

News 8 obtained a surveillance video that shows Tipton and another driver pulling up their vehicles at a Shell gas station lot across Keystone from the hardware store. According to police, the drivers had been involved in a crash while driving southbound on Keystone.

While pulling into the gas station, Tipton saw a third vehicle drive on the gas station lot and the vehicle started to drive off. Then Tipton started firing his gun multiple times at the vehicle.

IMPD says that driver called police and returned to the scene.

Police officers say one of the bullets was directly in line with the employee who was inside Sullivan Hardware and Garden. Police have not identified the employee, a 64-year-old woman.

IMPD says Tipton returned to the scene and told officers he was the one who fired the shots and was arrested.

Officers say the woman is in critical condition.

Sullivan said, “It was more shock inside The Yellow House,” an early 1900s farmhouse where home decor, gifts, clothing, jewelry and other items are sold. The building sits just before the greenhouse at the Sullivan store. “There were customers in there, and our coworker kind of went down very quickly but remained conscious and talking the entire time.”

The hardware store owner added, “We have to get to a point in the city that how do you make these younger people, or whoever, how do you make them think through a process of ‘I’m going to fire this gun,’ ‘Where’s the bullet going to go?’ and then, even selfishly, what will happen to you if you get caught?”

