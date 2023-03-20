Hardware store worker critical after shooting across the street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An employee of a hardware and garden center is in critical condition after a shooting following a crash that happened on Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of shots fired at 3:22 p.m. Monday at the Shell gas station at 7024 N. Keystone.

Investigators learned that the shooting happened after two or three vehicles were in a crash at East 71st Street and Keystone.

After the crash, the vehicles pulled into the parking lot of the gas station. After the third vehicle pulled into the lot, the driver from another vehicle began shooting at that vehicle. That driver fled the scene but returned shortly after. Investigators apprehended the suspect without incident. Police did not identify the suspect.

A woman employed at Sullivan’s Hardware and Garden Center was shot somehow during the incident. She was taken to the hospital where she was said to be in critical condition. Police did not identify the woman.

The store had a closed sign on its door Monday night.