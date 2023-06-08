Watch: Police release video of wild, high-speed school bus chase

(WISH) — Video from Indiana State Police shows a wild, high-speed chase between Indiana law enforcement and a stolen school bus.

News 8 brought viewers the story when it happened last week.

Police say it started when Chad Murdock stole the bus in Cincinnati. They say he drove it into Indiana, going through several counties.

Video shows him driving through fields trying to evade police. Officers finally got him to stop in a field in Shelby County, just southeast of Indianapolis.

Police arrested Murdock for resisting, criminal recklessness, and possession of stolen property.