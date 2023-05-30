Police arrest suspect after chase with stolen school bus

Stolen school bus crashes near State Road 9 and East 250 South, just south of Shelbyville, after police pursuit (WISH Photo/Kevin Stinson)

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WISH) — A person was arrested Tuesday morning after police caught them driving a stolen school bus through Shelby and Decatur counties, according to a tweet from Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.

A police pursuit ended in a field near the intersection of State Road 9 and East 350 South. That’s south of Shelbyville and west of Lewis Creek.

No children were in the bus, according to ISP Sgt. John Perrine.

Multiple police vehicles and property was damaged during the pursuit, Wheeles said. No one was injured.

A small fire broke out near the final spot of the pursuit, according to the Shelby County Fire Department. The cause of the fire is unknown.