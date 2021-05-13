Crime Watch 8

Witness to shooting of 4-year-old resists talking to IMPD, leading to SWAT callout

On the afternoon of May 14 near East 13th and North Rural streets, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department wanted to talk with the man in relation to a 4-year-old child shot a day earlier in the 3200 block of Brookside Parkway South Drive. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rural Avenue was shut down near Brookside Park on Thursday afternoon while police tried to speak with a possible shooting witness who barricaded himself in a home.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department wanted to talk with the man in relation to a 4-year-old child shot about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Brookside Parkway South Drive. That’s near North Rural and East 16th streets, just a few blocks where a special weapons and tactics team gathered Thursday afternoon.

The man sought was believed to be at the scene of the Wednesday shooting, a police spokesperson said Thursday, and detectives wanted to talk with him; he is not believed to be a suspect in the shooting. However, he had a warrant out for his arrest on a felony.

When police arrived at the house where the man was, he went inside, leading to the call to bring in SWAT. The man was eventually taken into custody without incident.

On Wednesday afternoon, police released a photo of a truck they were seeking in relation to the child shot. It was not known if police were still seeking that vehicle.

IMPD officers were called to the 3200 block of Brookside Parkway South Drive Wednesday afternoon on reports of a juvenile shot. (WISH Photo)