IMPD releases photo of suspect vehicle after juvenile shot

IMPD officers have released a photo of a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting of a juvenile Wednesday afternoon in the 3200 block of Brookside Parkway South Drive. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Metro police have released a photo of a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting of a juvenile victim Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the victim is “conscious and alert.” Information about the victim’s age or what led to the shooting has not been released by police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 3200 block of Brookside Parkway South Drive Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. on reports of a person shot. That’s in a residential area near North Rural Street and East 16th Street.

When officers arrived they found a juvenile suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

A photo of a gray/silver SUV was released by police around 1:50 p.m. Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect vehicle to call 911.