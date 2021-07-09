Crime Watch 8

Person critically injured after shot, set on fire on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A person is in critical condition after being shot and set on fire on them on the city’s near west side Friday morning, according to police.

Just after 5 a.m. officers were called to the 1100 block of Medford Avenue for a person shot.

After arriving on the scene, police located the victim who was found to have been shot and had gas poured on her, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The events leading up to the incident are unclear at this time.