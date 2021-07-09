Crime Watch 8

Person critically injured after shot, set on fire on near west side

by: Adam Staten
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A person is in critical condition after being shot and set on fire on them on the city’s near west side Friday morning, according to police.

Just after 5 a.m. officers were called to the 1100 block of Medford Avenue for a person shot.

After arriving on the scene, police located the victim who was found to have been shot and had gas poured on her, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The events leading up to the incident are unclear at this time.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

UK police officer admits killing woman abducted on walk home

International /

Victim identified in homicide on near north side

Crime Watch 8 /

Paris police detain rapper Lil Baby, frisk NBA star Harden

Entertainment /

IMPD investigating after gunshot victim walks into hospital

Crime Watch 8 /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image