Woman dead, 5 injured in southwest side Waffle House shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say a fight at a southwest side restaurant on Monday turned deadly after it escalated to gunfire, killing a woman and injuring five others.

The woman’s identity hasn’t been released.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were called to the Waffle House at 2621 S. Lynhurst Dr. on a report of a person shot around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

That area is by the airport, near I-70 and I-465, and a busy area with hotels and other restaurants.

When they arrived, police found six people with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics took five of the people who were shot to local hospitals. The woman was also taken to a hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Officers say three men and another woman are stable as of Monday morning. Another woman who was taken to a hospital was said to be in critical condition.

A fourth man also showed up with a gunshot wound at IU Health Methodist Hospital and was in critical condition.

Investigators say several witnesses stayed on scene and are cooperating with police. Detectives also say they are reviewing security camera footage from the Waffle House and trying to determine if anyone who was injured fired a weapon.

No one was under arrest at the time of the shooting. Officers were emphasizing that a fight should never have to end this way.

“Well, you know if you have conflict, don’t resort to violence to solve it. You know, try to talk it out, and if you can’t talk it out, walk away. Somebody’s life is not worth all of this,” said IMPD Captain Don Weilhammer.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Det. Douglas Morning at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Douglas.Morning@indy.gov.