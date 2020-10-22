Woman in critical condition after shot in ‘quiet neighborhood’ on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police said a woman was in critical condition after being shot Thursday afternoon in what is usually a “quiet neighborhood” on the city’s southwest side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of shots fired just before 2:45 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of Earlswood Lane. That’s off West Southport Road a few blocks west of State Road 37/South Belmont Avenue.

Officers found a woman shot outside homes in The Bayberry subdivision. She was taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

William Young, an IMPD public information officer, said reports that the woman shot was pregnant have not been confirmed.

Police arrived at the scene and took one suspect into custody. A second suspect went into a home in the subdivision after the shooting. IMPD called in a negotiator, and the second suspect peacefully left the house and was taken into custody about 5 p.m.

“This is a relatively quiet neighborhood, lots of neighbors. The roads are traveled by a lot of children in the area,” Young said.