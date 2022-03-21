Crime Watch 8

Woman shot, robbed while taking out trash on north side

by: Josh Doering
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was shot and robbed while taking out her trash at a north side apartment complex early Monday morning.

Police say officers responded to the 8200 block of Harcourt Drive around 12:30 a.m. That is the address for the Turtle Creek Apartments near the intersection of West 86th Street and Ditch Road.

The woman is stable at the hospital.

Police say they have three suspects related to the shooting.

No additional information about the woman or the circumstances surrounding the shooting were provided.

