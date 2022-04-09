Crime Watch 8

Woman’s death in February on near-north side ruled a homicide

A crime scene is shown in Indianapolis in an undated photo. (WISH Photo, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 43-year-old woman’s death in February on the near-north side has been ruled a homicide, Indianapolis police said Friday night.

Cynthia Shouse’s cause of death was pending, the Marion County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.

A memorial celebration for Shouse was held March 5 at Mansfield Park in Muncie, according to her obituary.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to a report of a body found about 10:30 a.m. Feb. 12 in an alley in the 2600 block of Winthrop Avenue. That’s northwest of where the Monon Trail crosses 25th Street.

Anyone with information about her death was asked to call Detective Jeremy Ingram at the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at jeremy.ingram@indy.gov.