Crime Watch 8

Woman’s death in February on near-north side ruled a homicide

A crime scene is shown in Indianapolis in an undated photo. (WISH Photo, File)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 43-year-old woman’s death in February on the near-north side has been ruled a homicide, Indianapolis police said Friday night.

Cynthia Shouse’s cause of death was pending, the Marion County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.

A memorial celebration for Shouse was held March 5 at Mansfield Park in Muncie, according to her obituary.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to a report of a body found about 10:30 a.m. Feb. 12 in an alley in the 2600 block of Winthrop Avenue. That’s northwest of where the Monon Trail crosses 25th Street.

Anyone with information about her death was asked to call Detective Jeremy Ingram at the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at jeremy.ingram@indy.gov.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Trans kids fear Alabama laws targeting medicine, bathrooms

News /

New study finds U.S. life expectancy continues to decline

Medical /

COVID-19 treatment remdesivir linked to pancreas inflammation

Medical /

Health Headlines: Dirtiest fruits and vegetables, sleep linked with organ fat, doll playing enhances kids’ social skills

News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.