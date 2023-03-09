Police investigation underway after missing Indiana girl found safe

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WISH) — A police investigation is underway in north central Indiana after a missing southern Indiana girl was found safe, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday night.

An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Tuesday night for Emily Barger. The 14-year-old had been missing from the southern Indiana town of Georgetown since 1 a.m. Monday. Georgetown is about 5 miles northwest of Louisville, Kentucky.

The sheriff’s department says an investigation is underway in Attica, a small town in north central Indiana that’s about an 80-minute drive northwest of Indianapolis.

Floyd County authorities will consider criminal charges, the sheriff added.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department at 812-948-5400 or 911.