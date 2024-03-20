Judge in Delphi murders trial bans two YouTubers from all future proceedings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Judge Francis Gull, the special judge in the trial of a man accused of murdering two Delphi teenagers, issued a Courthouse Management and Decorum order on March 15.

As part of that order, she stated “Any violation of this Order and any conduct the Court finds disruptive of the proceedings is punishable as direct contempt of Court and will result in a term of imprisonment and permanent exclusion from the Courtroom, the Courthouse, and all future proceedings.”

During a break in a hearing on Monday, a member of the gallery, later identified as a YouTuber was becoming animated and vocal with Court security. Later Court security observed the YouTuber engaging in a heated conversation with another YouTuber on the first floor of the Courthouse.

After Court security asked the two to leave the Courthouse and removed them. They were then observed in a verbal altercation on the sidewalk and the surrounding areas of the Courthouse.

Judge Gull wrote that she found the conduct of the YouTubers to be in direct violation of the Decorum Order and permanently banned both men from all future proceedings.

Richard Allen, 51, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2022, for the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

News8 is not publishing the names of the YouTubers named in the Court Order.