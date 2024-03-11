Delphi murders trial moved to May 13

Richard Allen is charged with the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail "Abby" Williams and 14-year-old Liberty "Libby" German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A special judge has moved the Delphi murders trial to begin in May.

Judge Frances Gull issued her order Monday in the case of Richard Allen.

Allen’s attorneys filed a request earlier this month asking that the trial start within 70 days.

The trial is now set to begin May 13th in Carroll County. It had been set to begin in October.

Allen faces two counts of murder for the February 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

Allen has maintained his innocence.

Allen is due back in court March 18 to hear new charges against him, and for contempt allegations against Allen’s attorneys.

