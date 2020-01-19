Dick Wolfsie listens to marginalized men, women sing songs of hope, faith and love

This week, Dick stopped by the Central Library to learn more about Matthew’s Voices, a choir group made up of people who are marginalized.

“There are many different stories within this group,” said Jason Fishburn, founder and conductor of Matthew’s Voices.

Fishburn said the men and women who join the group have been marginalized in some way. They are facing struggles brought on by homelessness, job loss, or family issues.

“It’s our hope that we take what we learn in this group and share it with other people,” said Fishburn.

He started Matthew’s Voices in July of 2016.

“We are a group of people who come together to sing songs of faith, hope, laughter and love,” said Fishburn.

The name of the group was inspired by the Gospel of St. Matthew 25: 42-45 (New International Version).

It reads:

“For I was hungry and you gave me nothing to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me nothing to drink, I was a stranger and you did not invite me in, I needed clothes and you did not clothe me, I was sick and in prison and you did not look after me. They also will answer, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry or thirsty or a stranger or needing clothes or sick or in prison, and did not help you?’ He will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did not do for one of the least of these, you did not do for me.” Gospel of St. Matthew 25: 42-45 (New International Version)

Matthew’s Voices meets at 1 p.m every Sunday for a singing session. You can find the group at Robert Park United Methodist Church located at 401 North Delaware Street.

Hear the choir sing by clicking the videos or learn more on their website.