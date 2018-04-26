Discount cards made to bring shoppers to Tenth, Rural

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The area around East 10th and North Rural streets is gaining popularity.

The-near east side community has a number of restaurants, a grocery story, a furniture store and other businesses popping up.

The community, just a mile from downtown Indy, is seeing a resurgence as newer homes are being built or older homes are being rehabilitated.

Near Indy, an organization that is spurring renewal of the neighborhood, is highlighting the work of many of the businesses in the area. A total of 18 businesses recently put together discount cards. Some of the discounts are 50 percent, 10 percent and $5.

You can pick up the discount cards at some of the local businesses near 10th and Rural.

“Our goal is to revitalize the near-eastside. We have a neighborhood that is really emerging,” said John Franklin Hay with Near Indy.

The business involved include these: Audrey’s Place Thrift Store, Little Doc’s Architectural Salvage , Gordon’s, Rabble Coffee, Hoagies & Hops, Pogue’s Run Grocer, Pia Urban Cafe & Market, Under the Sun, Metta, Neidhammer, Sisters Comfort Food, Tlaolli, Tick Tock, Chuck’s Coney Island, Society of Salvage and Smoking Goose.

