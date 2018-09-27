Drive to Donate: Speedway Indoor Karting fundraiser to benefit Down Syndrome Indiana

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — A fundraising event Thursday at Speedway Indoor Karting will benefit Down Syndrome Indiana.

The Drive to Donate Event will be held at Speedway Indoor Karting from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Half of the proceeds raised will benefit Down Syndrome Indiana.

According to Down Syndrome Indiana, their programs are intended to promote the inclusion of people with Down syndrome in the community and to offer support and information to families, caregivers, educators who work with and live with people with Down syndrome.

Speedway Indoor Karting is located at 1067 N Main St, Speedway, Indiana 46224.