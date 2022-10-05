Education

IU receives $1.6M grant from US Dept. of Education to help with equity in schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Department of Education is giving $1.6 million to Indiana University to help with programs and equity.

According to a release, the 19 Magnet Schools Assistance Program awards totaled $110 million, and four new grant awards for the 2022 Equity Assistance Center program are totaling more than $6.5 million. This is similar to a grant IU received in 2016 for $8.25 million.

The release says the awards fund four new regional EACs that will provide technical assistance to public schools and other agencies focused on addressing equity in their community for students and the educators who support them related to race, sex, national origin, gender identity, disability, and religion.

“Today, we’re investing in schools and communities that have shown a commitment to intentionally serving students and closing opportunity gaps based on race, place, and circumstance in America,” U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, said in a release.