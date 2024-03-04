Marian University announces institute to promote Catholic church

Caito-Wagner Hall & St. Joseph Chapel at Marian University in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marian University on Monday touted its plans for Franciscan Leadership Institute as a “groundbreaking initiative” to promote renewal in the Roman Catholic Church in the United States.

A news release says the institute will have research, programs, “academic pathways” and partnerships with U.S. organizations.

Marian says it’s raised half of its $30 million goal to launch the institute.

Adam P. Setmeyer has been promoted to Marian University chief mission officer and director of the institute. JT Noble will serve as assistant director of the institute in addition to maintaining his role as chair of the department of theology, and an associate professor. The Rev. Rick Martignetti will serve as vice president of mission and ministry, and Franciscan scholar in residence.

Marion University said in October that it serves over 5,000 students across undergraduate and graduate programs at multiple campus locations and online.

