Purdue University earns top ranking honors

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue University continues to rack up top ranking honors.

According to the 2024 Times Higher Education World University Rankings, Purdue is the No. 33 university in the U.S. and No. 86 worldwide, up from No. 40 and No. 127 in the last round and reflecting Purdue’s rising global reputation.

“What we do each day is not about any ranking, but instead rankings partially reflect what we do relative to higher education peers in the state and the country,” said Mung Chiang, president of Purdue University. “Purdue will continue to be distinct, humble and competitive in our small steps and giant leaps. One brick higher in excellence at scale.”

The World University Rankings are produced annually by Times Higher Education and have been compiled since 2004.

“As we aspire to be a top public land-grant university, rankings such as these reflect our strong and continued progress,” said Patrick J. Wolfe, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs and diversity at Purdue University. “Our continued rise is due entirely to the consequential work our faculty, students and graduates produce each day.”