Tanuja Singh begins tenure as 10th president of University of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tanuja Singh started her tenure Saturday as the tenth president of the University of Indianapolis.
According to a release, in March, the University of Indianapolis announced the Board of Trustees had unanimously approved Tanuja Singh as the university’s 10th president after a global search process.
Before her role as the president of the university, Singh served as the Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs at Loyola University New Orleans. She also served at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, Texas, where she was the Dean of the Greehey School of Business for 11 years.
Singh also served in different roles, including department chair and professor of marketing at Northern Illinois University in Dekalb, Illinois, for 13 years.
She earned her doctorate in business administration from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois, an MBA from Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi, and a Master of Science in physics from the University of Allahabad in India.
Singh officially took over the position on July 1.
“I believe it is an honor and a privilege to be leading the University during this time of change in both higher education and in our world. I am filled with gratitude, excitement and hope. Thank you to the Board of Trustees for their faith in my abilities and my commitment to the University.”
“I am so excited to join UIndy at a time when we are positioned for tremendous growth. Just as Indianapolis is moving forward, so too is the University of Indianapolis moving forward with it. I believe that the University of Indianapolis can be a major source of talent for our community. I am a strong believer that universities must intentionally collaborate with the businesses, government, not-for-profits and others in the community. Our futures are intricately linked, and I welcome the opportunity to share ideas for the future.”
Tanuja Singh, President of University of Indianapolis said in a release