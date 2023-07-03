Tanuja Singh begins tenure as 10th president of University of Indianapolis

New UIndy president Tanaja Singh is introducted at the DeHaan Center during formal announcement on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (Photo: D. Todd Moore)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tanuja Singh started her tenure Saturday as the tenth president of the University of Indianapolis.

According to a release, in March, the University of Indianapolis announced the Board of Trustees had unanimously approved Tanuja Singh as the university’s 10th president after a global search process.

Before her role as the president of the university, Singh served as the Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs at Loyola University New Orleans. She also served at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, Texas, where she was the Dean of the Greehey School of Business for 11 years.

Singh also served in different roles, including department chair and professor of marketing at Northern Illinois University in Dekalb, Illinois, for 13 years.

She earned her doctorate in business administration from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois, an MBA from Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi, and a Master of Science in physics from the University of Allahabad in India.

Singh officially took over the position on July 1.