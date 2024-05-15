Daybreak Drive-IN: Lyft ride terror leads to charges… Biden to restart arms for Israel… Fever and Pacers both fall flat
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Your first rundown of central Indiana’s news, weather, and sports gets you up to speed on on a terrifying ride share, new arms for Israel, and a frustratingly flat night for Indiana’s pro basketball teams. Subscribe to the Daybreak Drive-IN to get the day’s first news every day.
- A woman is facing several felony counts, accused of trying to kill her ride-share driver. Prosecutors say Kierra Garrett beat her son and held her Lyft driver at gunpoint Saturday during a harrowing ride from the southwest-to-east sides of Indianapolis. Police say it started with Garrett firing a gun into the air, then jamming it into the stomach of the driver – ordering her to drive.
- 33 people in Central Indiana are new citizens – after a naturalization ceremony at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. As rain was largely washing out day one of Indy 500 practice, the new citizens -originally from 33 different countries- took the oath of Allegiance.
- Israel is poised to get a new infusion of support from the United States. The Associated Press reports that the Biden administration has told key lawmakers that $1-billion in arms and ammunition will go to support the war against Hamas. It would be the first arms transfer since President Biden paused a shipment of bombs because of Israel’s plans to invade Rafah while civilians were sheltering there.
- Disappointing night for both the Pacers and Fever, as their seasons wind down and start up, respectively. The fever lost on the road to the Connecticut Sun, 92-71, in last night’s regular season opener. Heralded rookie Caitlin Clark led all scorers with 20 but committed 10 turnovers. Next up: the home opener, against the New York Liberty tomorrow night.
- The Pacers followed a blowout playoff win – with a blowout playoff loss. Final was 121-91 in New York as the Knicks took a 3-2 series lead. The Pacers must win the next two games to advance. Game 6 is Friday in Indianapolis. Game 7 is Sunday in New York.