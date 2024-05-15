Daybreak Drive-IN: Lyft ride terror leads to charges… Biden to restart arms for Israel… Fever and Pacers both fall flat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Your first rundown of central Indiana's news, weather, and sports gets you up to speed on on a terrifying ride share, new arms for Israel, and a frustratingly flat night for Indiana's pro basketball teams.