Docs: Ride-share customer held driver at gunpoint

INDIANAPOLIS, (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a woman threatened to kill her Lyft driver.

According to court documents, Kathryn Givens picked up a rider, Kierra Garrett, on Saturday near the intersection of South Lynhurst Drive and Kentucky Avenue.

Givens wanted to be taken to The 85Twenty, apartments north of Southeastern Avenue between Post Road and Franklin Avenue.

First, Garrett ordered Givens to Stop at the Lynhurst Park Apartments complex’s basketball courts so she can pick up her son.

While there, Givens told police Garrett fired a gun from the vehicle into the air.

Kids could be heard screaming, and Garrett yelled, “They aren’t going to mess with him that way, that’s my son.”

Givens said she tried to call 911, but Garrett jammed the gun into her stomach and said, “Leave or I’m just going to kill you right here.”

Givens also told police she saw Garrett beat her son.

Garett then forced Givens to drive 17 miles across town to her final destination, The 85Twenty apartments. She was last seen there hitting a black Dodge Charger with her gun.

Givens drove to a nearby Tractor Supply store where she called police. She was not injured in the incident.

Officers later arrested Garrett at The 85Twenty apartments.

She’s charged four felonies: criminal confinement; intimidation; criminal recklessness; and pointing a firearm.