Election

Zionsville mayor will not seek second term

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron says she will not seek a second term.

Styron made a statement saying, “I have decided not to seek reelection in 2024. Together with town employees, we have accomplished our primary goals related to innovative economic and community development and preserving and growing our green spaces. We are not going to take our foot off the gas this year and I look forward to continuing full speed ahead to move our town forward.”

The town’s first Democrat mayor will have served one four-year term at the end of 2023. She unseated a Republican incumbent in 2019 by just 88 votes.