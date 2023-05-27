2023 Indy 500: Shaq won’t be at track for EDM concert

Diesel, aka Shaquille O'Neal, performs during the 2022 Electric Zoo Festival at Randall's Island on Sept. 3, 2022, in New York City. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the most anticipated performers at the Snake Pit’s electronic dance music concert during Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 can’t make it.

Former NBA player and current sports analyst Shaquille O’Neal, known as rap artist Diesel, won’t perform.

It’s due to “scheduling complications driven by the ongoing NBA Eastern Conference Finals,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway said in a statement.

Game 6 between the Boston Celtics and the Heat is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Miami.

Platinum music producer and DJ Valentino Khan will fill in for O’Neal.

The IMS statement added, “We know many of our Snake Pit customers were looking forward to DJ Deisel’s set, and we appreciate their understanding in this matter. Sunday will be an epic day in the Snake Pit, with an electric headlining performance by Kaskade and a full roster of top EDM artists.”

DJ Deisel tweeted Friday night, “Indy I am beyond gutted to miss the Indy 500 this weekend. Unfortunately, due to scheduling issues with the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, I can’t make Snake Pit. My brother @ValentinoKhan will be stepping in for me… go extra hard with him..ill be back soon and make it up to you. Love yall,” followed by a heart emoji.

Valentino Khan tweeted, “I’M PLAYING THE INDY 500 | See you 8:15am SUNDAY MORNING in the Snake Pit!! s/o | @DJDiesel who won’t be able to make it but has personally asked me to take care of all yall,” including emojis of race cars, a face saluting, and beer mugs clinking.

IMS has said more than 300,000 people are expected at Sunday’s race.

