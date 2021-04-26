Entertainment

Alt-rock trio Coin to play Old National Centre in December

Joe Memmel, Chase Lawrence and Zachary Dyke of Coin perform at The Garage on Aug. 28, 2018. in London. (Burak Cingi/Redferns)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The autumn tour of alt-rock trio Coin will stop at the Old National Centre in December, the band announced Monday.

The band’s most recent album, Dreamland, was released in February 2020. The band’s first song on Billboard’s Alternative Songs chart was “Talk Too Much.” The band formed in 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tickets sales will start Friday. Coin will perform at Deluxe in Old National Centre.

The band had been forced to cancel a 2020 tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Band members are lead vocalist Chase Lawrence who plays synthesizers, drummer Ryan Winnen, and lead guitarist Joe Memmel who offers backing vocals.

Coin’s autumn tour will be followed by a tour in Great Britain in 2022.