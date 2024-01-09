Beloved radio personality Jerry Wade dies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jerry Wade was widely known as “Mr. Loverman” on radio station WTLC, and the announcement of his death on Monday was shocking to the people who love him.

“I’m devastated,” said Geno Shelton, a concert promoter and DJ who formerly worked on the radio with Wade. “I’m a Christian man and I believe Jerry is in a better place but that doesn’t mean that I’m not gonna be sad.”

Wade was one of the most loved radio personalities in Indianapolis, and friends on Monday remembered him fondly as someone who cared for others and went above and beyond in the community.

“I’m shocked,” said Storm Track 8 Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown. “I think most of us are shocked. I mean, Jerry is bigger than life.”

Wade seemingly was meant to be a radio personality according to his friends.

Shelton said, “Jerry’s lifelong dream was to be on radio, WTLC.”

But outside of his actual work on the radio, Wade dedicated his life to the community.

“Radio personalities were like extended family members,” Shelton said. “People used to listen to the radio, especially in the Black community, for hours upon hours, so we were part of their family. So, not only were we on the radio but we were out in the community.”

“He was always in the community at all times,” Brown said. “So I’m sure not only me but everyone, they’re going to miss seeing him out. They are gaing to miss his big smiles, his big hugs.”

Friends said Wade was a pillar of the community. He attended every event and was a constant presence that everyone will miss.

“There wasn’t an event in the city that Jerry didn’t go to,” Brown said. “I’ve seen Jerry at the Strawberry Festival. I’ve seen Jerry at the Circle City Classic Parade. I saw Jerry at the Black Expo. Jerry goes to everything and was always at everything.”

Wade was not just at public events. His friends said he was often serving the community in ways many never heard about because he rarely bragged about himself.

“He was doing dance parties, going to senior centers doing dance parties. And it was an amazing thing,” Brown said. “I mean people don’t think about older people in these homes, and Jerry did. He was just a great person like that. He thought of everyone.”

“People are going to really realize how much he did. He was a quiet guy, he wasn’t a big-time boaster,” Shelton said. “He did stuff in quiet. Now that he’s gone people are gonna realize how many things, how many people he impacted.”

WTLC planned an on-air tribute to Wade for 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“As we gather memories and stories from the over 40 years that Jerry was on the air, we will culminate with a tribute show tomorrow during his normal on-air shift, The Quiet Storm, tomorrow night, 1/9 at 7 pm,” a news release from WTLC said. “WTLC is mourning the loss of a great man in our city. We send our sincerest and deepest condolences to his family, friends, listeners, and anyone who ever smiled because of Jerry.”