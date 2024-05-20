What does the summer weather outlook look like for Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana has felt the summerlike heat over the last few days. The official start to summer is June 20, but meteorological summer gets going on June 1.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) has published its outlook for this summer, from June-August. Here are some of the highlights.

On a large scale

El Niño will be gone within the next month as near-normal water temperatures develop in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. This will have a domino effect on the upper-air pattern, eventually entering the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) pattern. The subtropical jet stream tends to be pulled farther north, which drags in more moisture to eastern parts of the United States.

The change also means that people will have to pay extra attention to hurricane season because of more favorable conditions for development with La Niña returning in early fall.

Temperature outlook for summer

Most of the lower 48, including Indiana, is favored to have above-normal temperatures. The average temperature for the entire three-month stretch is 74.3 degrees in Indianapolis.

Precipitation outlook for summer

Southeastern parts of the United States are favored to have above-average precipitation while the Rocky Mountains will likely finish below average. In the outlook, the southern half of Indiana was slightly favored to be above-average. Indianapolis averages 12.57 inches of rain from June to August.

Treat the outlook like a guide for the entire summer.

