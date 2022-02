Entertainment

Dave Matthews Band coming to Noblesville in June

WANTAGH, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 21: Tim Reynolds, Carter Beauford and Dave Matthews performs onstage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on September 21, 2021 in Wantagh, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Dave Matthews Band on Monday announced its 2022 tour dates, and they include a stop at Ruoff Music Center.

The band will perform at the Noblesville amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. June 24 and 25. The band routinely sells out those shows.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, and presale tickets are available online.

A news release from Live Nation about the show did not have ticket prices.