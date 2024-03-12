Dolly Parton hints Beyoncé may have covered ‘Jolene’ for new album

Dolly Parton isn’t interested in living on through artificial intelligence. The “Jolene” singer was asked July 3, 2023, about AI technology during a press conference in London. (Anna Gordon/Reuters via CNN)

(WISH) — In an interview with KnoxNews.com, Dolly Parton hinted that Beyoncé might cover her hit song “Jolene” in her upcoming country album.

Beyoncé recently released country-inspired songs including “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em.” She also announced during the 2024 Super Bowl that she’d be dropping a new album. Beyoncé’s upcoming album, “Renaissance Act II,” will embrace a country theme, which is a shift from the disco dance tracks of its first half.

However, her country tracks sparked discussions about Black artists’ representation on country radio.

Parton expressed support for Beyoncé’s venture into country music, suggesting she might have given her blessing for Beyoncé to explore her song catalog. “A lot of people don’t realize Beyoncé is a country girl. She’s from Texas,” Parton said. “I think we belong wherever we can do good, and her song is number one across every chart in the whole world, I think. So, I mean, who can argue with that?”

The idea of Beyoncé covering “Jolene” isn’t entirely surprising. Parton even expressed interest in hearing her song transformed into a “powerhouse” during a 2022 episode of “The Daily Show.”

Parton also congratulated Beyoncé on her country chart success. “I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album. So, congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country No. 1 single,” she said.

So far, Beyoncé hasn’t released any more tracks from the album or shared a album release date.