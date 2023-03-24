Empire State Building in NY to show its “Dark Side” tonight

The Empire State Building to Light Up in Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Pink Floyd’s ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK (AP) — On Friday March 24, the Empire State Building (ESB) will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s legendary album “The Dark Side of the Moon” with a special anniversary version of the famous original album artwork to spin in its mast.

The Empire State Building to Light Up in Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Pink Floyd’s ‘The Dark Side of the Moon.’

“‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ is as authentic, global, and iconic an album as the Empire State Building is a building, so it is only logical to celebrate it atop ESB’s world-famous tower,” said Anthony E. Malkin, chairman, president, and CEO at Empire State Realty Trust. “On March 24 she will celebrate this milestone anniversary alongside the multitude of Pink Floyd fans throughout the world.”

Released in 1973, “The Dark Side of the Moon” is one of the best-selling albums of all time with more than 45 million copies sold worldwide. The album is praised for its innovative production techniques and creative use of instruments and has influenced countless artists throughout its 50-year history.

Pink Floyd will release a new deluxe box set that day that includes CD and gatefold vinyl of the 2023 remastered studio album and Blu-ray + DVD audio with the original 5.1 mix and remastered stereo versions. The deluxe set will also include new Blu-ray disk of Atmos mix, CD and LP of “The Dark Side of the Moon – Live at Wembley Empire Pool, London 1974,” a 160-page hardback photo book, a music book, replica 7” singles, and memorabilia.

The display will kick off at sunset and can be seen throughout New York City, as well as online from the Empire State Building Live Cam. More information about Pink Floyd and the 50th Anniversary of “Dark Side of the Moon” can be found online.