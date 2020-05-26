Entertainment

Entertainment Insider: IndyCar driver Rahal, wife expecting baby

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyCar driver Graham Rahal announced Monday that he and his wife, Courtney, are expecting a baby.

He tweeted: “SURPRISE! Baby Rahal is arriving November 2020! Court and I couldn’t be more excited to become parents, and for the next phase of our lives together. #BabyRahal

Entertainment Insider McKinzie Roth also shares news from “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk and his wife, the breakup of “Riverdale” sweetharts and iconic actress Betty White.

Watch the video to learn the details and more.

