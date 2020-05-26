Entertainment Insider: IndyCar driver Rahal, wife expecting baby

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyCar driver Graham Rahal announced Monday that he and his wife, Courtney, are expecting a baby.

He tweeted: “SURPRISE! Baby Rahal is arriving November 2020! Court and I couldn’t be more excited to become parents, and for the next phase of our lives together. #BabyRahal“

Entertainment Insider McKinzie Roth also shares news from “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk and his wife, the breakup of “Riverdale” sweetharts and iconic actress Betty White.

