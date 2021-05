Entertainment

Jonas Brothers announce Noblesville concert for September

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers attend The Women's Cancer Research Fund's Unforgettable Evening 2020 at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 27, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/WireImage)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Jonas Brothers are headed to Indiana.

The band has announced a Noblesville stop on their “Remember This” tour.

The guys will play Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Thursday, September 9.

The tour has 44 stops planned and begins on Aug. 20.

Kelsea Ballerini will open on the tour.

Tickets will be on sale here May 27 at 10 a.m.