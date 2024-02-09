Justin Timberlake coming to Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Musician, actor, and entertainer Justin Timberlake announced on Friday that he will be coming to Indianapolis as part of the second leg of The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.
The tour will make a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday, Dec. 16. The news follows a huge response to the initial tour announcement, with multiple sell outs and incredible fan demand that garnered the addition of numerous second and third shows.
On JT’s first tour in five years, fans can expect to hear songs from his forthcoming new album “Everything I Thought It Was,” his latest single “Selfish,” and fan favorite hits. “Everything I Thought It Was” is out March 15 and can be pre-ordered now.
NORTH AMERICA TICKETS: Tickets for the newly announced dates will be available with Verizon and Citi beginning on Monday, February 12 through Wednesday, February 14. The general on-sale begins this Thursday, February 15 at 10 a.m. at justintimberlake.com.
● CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for newly added U.S. dates beginning on Monday, February 12 at 10 a.m. until Wednesday, February 14 at 5 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.
● VERIZON PRESALE: Verizon will offer customers presale access for the Justin Timberlake Forget Tomorrow World Tour for applicable U.S dates through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for the newly added shows beginning on Monday, February 12 at 10 a.m. to Wednesday, February 14 at 5 p.m. For more details, visit Verizon Up.
Produced by Live Nation, the North American legs of the global outing now includes 54 stops with back to back nights in multiple cities. Leg 1 kicks off on April 29 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC then continues to Seattle, WA; Los Angeles, CA; Atlanta, GA; Miami, FL; Chicago, IL; New York, NY; Boston, MA and more cities before wrapping up in Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena on July 9.
Leg two kicks off in Brooklyn on October 7 with stops at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, Chicago’s United Center, Memphis’ FedEx Forum, Dallas’ American Airlines Center, Atlanta’s State Farm Arena and more before wrapping in Indianapolis, IN at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 16. Additional dates including stops in Europe and the UK will be announced soon.
VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include tickets in the exclusive VIP Stage Bar section with in-seat service throughout the night, specially designed VIP gift item, early entrance into the venue & more. For additional information, visit vipnation.com.
THE FORGET TOMORROW WORLD TOUR – NORTH AMERICA 2024 DATES:
Mon Apr 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Thu May 02 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena — SOLD OUT
Fri May 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Mon May 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose — SOLD OUT
Tue May 07 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose
Fri May 10 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena — SOLD OUT
Sat May 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Tue May 14 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego — SOLD OUT
Fri May 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum — SOLD OUT
Sat May 18 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum — SOLD OUT
Tue May 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center — SOLD OUT
Wed May 29 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
Fri May 31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sat Jun 01 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Tue Jun 04 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena — SOLD OUT
Thu Jun 06 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center — SOLD OUT
Mon Jun 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena — SOLD OUT
Wed Jun 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena — SOLD OUT
Fri Jun 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena — SOLD OUT
Sat Jun 15 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Fri Jun 21 – Chicago, IL – United Center — SOLD OUT
Sat Jun 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center — SOLD OUT
Tue Jun 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden — SOLD OUT
Wed Jun 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden — SOLD OUT
Sat Jun 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden — SOLD OUT
Sun Jun 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden — SOLD OUT
Wed Jul 03 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena — SOLD OUT
Thu Jul 04 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Sun Jul 07 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — SOLD OUT
Tue Jul 09 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena — SOLD OUT
Tue Oct 04 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre – JUST ADDED
Mon Oct 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue Oct 08 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Sun Oct 13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Thu Oct 17 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena — SOLD OUT
Fri Oct 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon Oct 21 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Wed Oct 23 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Fri Oct 25 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena – JUST ADDED
Sun Oct 27 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Nov 02 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena – JUST ADDED
Fri Nov 08 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena* – JUST ADDED
Sat Nov 09 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center – JUST ADDED
Thu Nov 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center – JUST ADDED
Sat Nov 16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Tue Nov 19 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena – JUST ADDED
Wed Nov 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum Center – JUST ADDED
Sat Nov 23 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum – JUST ADDED
Wed Dec 04 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center* – JUST ADDED
Thu Dec 06 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – JUST ADDED
Tue Dec 10 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena – JUST ADDED
Thu Dec 12 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – JUST ADDED
Sat Dec 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena – JUST ADDED
Mon Dec 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse – JUST ADDED