Justin Timberlake coming to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Musician, actor, and entertainer Justin Timberlake announced on Friday that he will be coming to Indianapolis as part of the second leg of The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

The tour will make a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday, Dec. 16. The news follows a huge response to the initial tour announcement, with multiple sell outs and incredible fan demand that garnered the addition of numerous second and third shows.

On JT’s first tour in five years, fans can expect to hear songs from his forthcoming new album “Everything I Thought It Was,” his latest single “Selfish,” and fan favorite hits. “Everything I Thought It Was” is out March 15 and can be pre-ordered now.

NORTH AMERICA TICKETS: Tickets for the newly announced dates will be available with Verizon and Citi beginning on Monday, February 12 through Wednesday, February 14. The general on-sale begins this Thursday, February 15 at 10 a.m. at justintimberlake.com.

● CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for newly added U.S. dates beginning on Monday, February 12 at 10 a.m. until Wednesday, February 14 at 5 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

● VERIZON PRESALE: Verizon will offer customers presale access for the Justin Timberlake Forget Tomorrow World Tour for applicable U.S dates through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for the newly added shows beginning on Monday, February 12 at 10 a.m. to Wednesday, February 14 at 5 p.m. For more details, visit Verizon Up.

Produced by Live Nation, the North American legs of the global outing now includes 54 stops with back to back nights in multiple cities. Leg 1 kicks off on April 29 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC then continues to Seattle, WA; Los Angeles, CA; Atlanta, GA; Miami, FL; Chicago, IL; New York, NY; Boston, MA and more cities before wrapping up in Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena on July 9.

Leg two kicks off in Brooklyn on October 7 with stops at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, Chicago’s United Center, Memphis’ FedEx Forum, Dallas’ American Airlines Center, Atlanta’s State Farm Arena and more before wrapping in Indianapolis, IN at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 16. Additional dates including stops in Europe and the UK will be announced soon.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include tickets in the exclusive VIP Stage Bar section with in-seat service throughout the night, specially designed VIP gift item, early entrance into the venue & more. For additional information, visit vipnation.com.

THE FORGET TOMORROW WORLD TOUR – NORTH AMERICA 2024 DATES:

Mon Apr 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Thu May 02 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena — SOLD OUT

Fri May 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon May 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose — SOLD OUT

Tue May 07 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

Fri May 10 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena — SOLD OUT

Sat May 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue May 14 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego — SOLD OUT

Fri May 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum — SOLD OUT

Sat May 18 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum — SOLD OUT

Tue May 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center — SOLD OUT

Wed May 29 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Fri May 31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Jun 01 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Tue Jun 04 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena — SOLD OUT

Thu Jun 06 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center — SOLD OUT

Mon Jun 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena — SOLD OUT

Wed Jun 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena — SOLD OUT

Fri Jun 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena — SOLD OUT

Sat Jun 15 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Jun 21 – Chicago, IL – United Center — SOLD OUT

Sat Jun 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center — SOLD OUT

Tue Jun 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden — SOLD OUT

Wed Jun 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden — SOLD OUT

Sat Jun 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden — SOLD OUT

Sun Jun 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden — SOLD OUT

Wed Jul 03 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena — SOLD OUT

Thu Jul 04 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sun Jul 07 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — SOLD OUT

Tue Jul 09 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena — SOLD OUT

Tue Oct 04 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre – JUST ADDED

Mon Oct 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Oct 08 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sun Oct 13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Thu Oct 17 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena — SOLD OUT

Fri Oct 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Oct 21 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Wed Oct 23 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Fri Oct 25 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena – JUST ADDED

Sun Oct 27 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Nov 02 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena – JUST ADDED

Fri Nov 08 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena* – JUST ADDED

Sat Nov 09 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center – JUST ADDED

Thu Nov 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center – JUST ADDED

Sat Nov 16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue Nov 19 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena – JUST ADDED

Wed Nov 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum Center – JUST ADDED

Sat Nov 23 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum – JUST ADDED

Wed Dec 04 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center* – JUST ADDED

Thu Dec 06 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – JUST ADDED

Tue Dec 10 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena – JUST ADDED

Thu Dec 12 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – JUST ADDED

Sat Dec 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena – JUST ADDED

Mon Dec 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse – JUST ADDED