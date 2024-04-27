Vikings take over Whitestown park at festival

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Vikings are taking over Whitestown this weekend after Viking Fest kicked off Friday night.

The annual festival is at Anson Acres Park in the Allpoints at Anson Industrial Park. That’s at 4671 Anson Blvd., southeast of the I-65 interchange for State Road 267 and Albert S. White Drive.

Viking-themed re-enactments, villages and stage entertainment are part of the fun. Visitors also will find food, inflatables, and artisan items for sale.

One man at the festival on Friday says he came from Nashville, Tennessee. He’d heard about the festival from friends. Kayle Snyder said, “It’s been worth it already. Found a few trinkets and some wonderful music that I would definitely make the trip for. … The vendors are of higher quality then some of the smaller events that we have been to, and that definitely adds to the opportunity to come back here and visit again.”

Price is $7 in advance, and $10 at the gate. Gates will open at noon Saturday and Sunday.

