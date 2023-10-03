When you can meet popular WWE stars at Circle Centre Mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WWE is coming to Indianapolis for its first live event at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in seven years, and fans could meet their favorite stars at Circle Centre Mall.

In a news release, a spokesperson for Circle Centre Mall said the meet-and-greets and more will be part of the WWE Fastlane and the official Fastlane Store. The event will be Friday through Sunday on the second floor of the mall.

WWE superstars will appear at the store, and official WWE merchandise including exclusive Fastlane products will be for sale at the Circle Centre Mall store.

Wristbands for the meet-and-greet sessions will be handed out approximately 90 minutes before each session. There will be limited availability and no autograph signings.

“WWE events bring a lot of energy and excitement from local and out-of-town fans,” Luke Aeschliman, vice president and general manager of the mall, said in the release. “Our proximity to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, affordable parking and dining options make Circle Centre Mall the perfect destination for wrestling fans all weekend long.”

Store and appearance hours

WWE Fastlane Store Hours

11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday.

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.

Superstar Meet-and-Greets