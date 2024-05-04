10 Indy food festivals to check out this summer

Taco lovers attend Indy Taco Fest. There are many food festivals coming to Indy this summer. (Provided Photo/Indy Taco Fest via Mirror Indy)

(MIRROR INDY) — Indianapolis has a tasty list of food festivals that can’t be missed, like homemade meatballs at Holy Rosary’s huge Italian Festival and near-endless suds and wing sauces at Chicken & Beer Fest.

Dig a little deeper into America’s culinary crossroads and you’ll find a feast of hidden-gem and culturally diverse spring and summer events that tempt your appetite, spark your curiosity, and fill your soul.

Noon, May 11, 4141 S. East St., Indianapolis. Free entry.

Mangos are so beloved and important in the Philippines that Filipinos call them “golden fruit” and “fruit of the gods.” Indulge in all the velvety sweetness of the country’s national fruit in desserts like mango floats, mango ice candy and mango ice cream. There are savory mango dishes and mango drinks, too, all at The Philippine Cultural Community Center.

8 a.m.-1 p.m. June 30, 11717 42nd Street Indianapolis. Free, but reservations required.

Pack mints and enjoy all the magic of everything garlic at this hands-on harvest festival. Get right in there and help loosen the soil. Then, learn how to cure bulbs you pulled from the ground. Everyone who helps gets to take home five pounds of garlic. The day includes lunch and an optional light breakfast.

June 22 and 23, 500 W. Washington St., Indianapolis. Free entry for kids; $20-$25 for adults.

Indigenous communities that existed before colonization in what is now Indiana included the Kickapoo, Lenape, Miami, Piankashaw, Potawatomi, Shawnee, Wea and Wyandot or Wyandotte. Learn about the foods of native cultures past and present as well as music, dance, storytelling and hands-on artmaking at the family-friendly event featuring more than 140 vendors.

Noon, May 25, 8902 E. 38th St., Indianapolis. Free for all.

Twelve Black-owned food trucks vie to be named best of the best at Community Alliance of the Far Eastside. Judges consider execution, appearance and taste. Keep your own score for the People’s Choice award. Entrants include 2023 People’s Choice champion House of SoulRollz, famous for egg rolls full of collards and smoked turkey. The 2023 juried winner, Good Vegan/Bad Vegan, will be there, too, with dishes like its “chicken” and waffles, raw tacos and award-winning buffalo “chicken” ranch fries.

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 14, 3350 N. German Church Road., Indianapolis. Free for all.

Savor India’s delicious feast of regional flavors and world influences at this Hindu Temple of Central Indiana festival. Experience Mumbai street food, like the spicy vegetable dish pav bhaji, served with soft rolls. Try Indo-Chinese stir-fried hakka noodles. Also discover South Indian dishes, for instance the fluffy rice cakes called “idlis” and milky sweet filter coffee. Indian music and dance happen as vendors sell everything from fashion to trinkets.

2-4 p.m. May 5, June 2, July 21, Aug. 4, Sept. 8, and Oct. 12; 2424 Doctor M.L.K. Jr. St., Indianapolis. Free entry, but tickets required.

This on-going celebration at Ujamaa Community Bookstore is a chance to learn about Afro food origins and experience the culinary art of local chefs. Flanner House’s director of food justice Candace Boyd Simmons, also co-host of the Black Girls Eating podcast, curates the culinary book list. Reservations are required. Space is limited.

11 a.m.-4 p.m., June 9, Stage Door Irvington, Bonna Ave., Indianapolis. Free entry, but $20 to attend talks.

Savory mushroom tacos, anyone? How about mushroom-infused drinks? The magical and tasty world of mushrooms provides an unforgettable experience combining culinary delights with education and entertainment. The immersive speaker series delves into growing, foraging and cooking mushrooms, as well as their medicinal properties. The event is free, but the speaker series costs $20, and tickets are limited.

Noon, May 5, 3585 Commercial Drive, Indianapolis. Free for all.

Tucked in along the south side of Indiana Discount Mall, next door to the Saraga off Lafayette Road, Indy Taco Fest maintains a small-community feel. Family-run food trucks and vendors serve real-deal tacos but also tamales, gorditas and more.

5 p.m. to midnight, May 31 and June 1, 6000 W. 34th St., Indianapolis. Free for all.

Food drawing from the global culinary traditions of the Circle City’s ethnically diverse West Side takes center stage at this International Marketplace neighborhood party. Papusas, brats, elotes and tortas are some of the foods you may encounter alongside family-friendly games and live music by local artists.

Noon, Sept. 21, 4141 S. East St., Indianapolis. Free for all.

According to legend, a man trying to comfort his neighbors invented Chinese, stuffed dumplings almost 2,000 years ago during a freezing Han Dynasty winter. Whatever their origins, dumplings spread far and wide, including to the Phillipines, where the pork-stuffed variety are known as siomai. Steamed buns are called “siopao.” If you’re the person who lives for dim sum, this tasty gathering at The Philippine Cultural Community Center is for you.