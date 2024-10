FFA convention returns to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tens of thousands of students are in Indianapolis this week for the 90th National FFA Convention & Expo.

More than 60,000 people were expected to attend, and nearly all will wear those famous blue jackets.

Students take part in competitive events, educational tours, leadership workshops and volunteer activities.

This is the second year the FFA convention is back in Indianapolis after it was hosted in Louisville for a few years.